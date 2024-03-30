Muniz injury time bicycle kick goal salvages Fulham draw with Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Rodrigo Muniz has pulled off a superb bicycle kick goal in stoppage time for Fulham to salvage a 3-3 draw with last-placed Sheffield United in the English Premier League. Muniz was the last highlight of an intense second half full of twists and turns at Bramall Lane. The Brazilian striker volleyed the ball home from Adama Traore’s cross in the third minute of 14 minutes of added time. Sheffield let slip a victory that looked almost sealed, having led 3-1 at the 86th minute. Sheffield is seven points from safety. The club has conceded 24 goals in its past five home matches in all competitions. Fulham is in 12th place.

