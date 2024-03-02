Muniz and Wilson a winning combination for Fulham in victory over Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Rodrigo Muniz and Harry Wilson have teamed up on two goals to help Fulham beat Brighton 3-0 in the English Premier League. Wilson scored in the 21st minute after Muniz beat a defender to nod down a pass outside the area. Wilson then crossed for his Brazilian teammate to send a powerful header past goalkeeper Jason Steele just past the half-hour mark at Craven Cottage. Muniz has five goals in his past five games. Adama Traoré scored in stoppage time to clinch victory for Marco Silva’s team.

