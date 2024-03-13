Multiple-transfer athletes can play next fall while a lawsuit continues, the NCAA says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The NCAA says athletes who have transferred multiple times can compete in the next academic year. The NCAA issued the updated guidance Wednesday, with college basketball’s portal season about to tip off. In December, multiple-transfer athletes who were denied the chance to compete immediately were allowed by a court to play through the remainder of this academic year. The NCAA says while it’s not certain whether the preliminary injunction will remain in place during the 2024-25 season, multiple-transfer athletes won’t have to sit out one year. However, transfer window notification rules must be followed. The window for college basketball runs from March 18 to May 1.

