Multan Sultans and reshuffled Quetta Gladiators make winning starts in PSL cricket

By The Associated Press
Quetta Gladiators' Jason Roy plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, in Lahore, Pakistan Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/K.M. Chaudary]

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Opening batters Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel shared a beefy 157-run stand as a reshuffled Quetta Gladiators made a triumphant start in the Pakistan Super League with a 16-run win over Peshawar Zalmi. Multan Sultans, which lost last year’s thrilling final against Lahore Qalandars by one run, opened its campaign with a thumping 55-run victory against allrounder-heavy Karachi Kings in the later game.

