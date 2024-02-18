Multan Sultans and reshuffled Quetta Gladiators make winning starts in PSL cricket

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Opening batters Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel shared a beefy 157-run stand as a reshuffled Quetta Gladiators made a triumphant start in the Pakistan Super League with a 16-run win over Peshawar Zalmi. Multan Sultans, which lost last year’s thrilling final against Lahore Qalandars by one run, opened its campaign with a thumping 55-run victory against allrounder-heavy Karachi Kings in the later game.

