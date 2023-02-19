Multan routs batting power-house Islamabad by 52 runs in PSL

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Multan Sultans routed batting power-house Islamabad United by 52 runs to notch their third successive win in the Pakistan Super League. Half centuries by David Miller (52) and captain Mohammad Rizwan (50) formed the cornerstone of Multan’s formidable total of 190-4 after Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan won the toss and elected to field. The pace trio of Abbas Afridi (4-22), Ihsanullah (2-19) and Mohammad Ilyas (2-12) was ably supported by some superb catching by Multan players as Islamabad was bowled out for 138 with 13 balls to spare. Afridi ran through the lower order with the wickets of top-scorer Rassie van der Dussen (49), Faheem Ashraf (4) and Mohammad Wasim (0) in the 17th over that included a splendid catch of Ashraf’s mistimed pull shot off his short pitched delivery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.