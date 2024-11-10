Mulligan runs for 187 yards and a touchdown as Jackson State routs Mississippi Valley State 51-14

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Irv Mulligan ran for 187 yards and a touchdown, his fourth straight game with more than 100 yards, and Jackson State cruised to a 51-14 win over winless Mississippi Valley State in the Tigers final home game of the season. Ranked No. 20 in the latest FCS Coaches Poll, Jackson State (8-2, 6-0 SWAC) now has won 64 of its 71 meetings with the Delta Devils (0-10, 0-6).

