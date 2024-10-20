Mulligan, Matthews help Jackson State pull away and beat Florida A&M 35-21

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Irv Mulligan ran for more than 100 yards and a touchdown, Emari Matthews added two more scores and Jackson State scored the last 17 points to beat Florida A&M 35-21 on Saturday. Daniel Richardson threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ace Cobb to give Florida A&M a 21-17 lead with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter. Gerardo Baeza made his second field goal, a 37-yarder, to give Jackson State (5-2, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) the lead for good, 21-20 with 9 seconds left in the third. Richardson was 19-of-28 passing for 248 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for Florida A&M (3-3, 1-1).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.