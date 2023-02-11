Müller sets record, scores to keep Bayern top in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Thomas Müller has set a Bayern Munich record for Bundesliga appearances and celebrated by scoring in a 3-0 win over Bochum to keep the defending champion on top. It was Müller 428th league appearance for Bayern, the most for any outfield player at the club. Only goalkeepers Oliver Kahn and Sepp Meier have played more Bundesliga games for Bayern. Müller broke the deadlock in the 41st minute, substitute Kingsley Coman scored in the 64th and Serge Gnabry made it 3-0 with a penalty. It kept Bayern three points clear of Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund defeated Werder Bremen 2-0 away. Union Berlin visits fourth-place Leipzig for the late game and can restore the one-point gap with a win.

