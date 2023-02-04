Mulcahy leads Rutgers over Michigan State at Garden 61-55

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Mulcahy scored all 17 of his points in the second half and Rutgers rallied to beat Michigan State 61-55 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Clifford Omoruyi added 15 points for the Scarlet Knights, nine in the second half, and grabbed 12 rebounds. Tyson Walker scored 12 points and Joey Hauser 10 for the Spartans. Caleb O’Connell hit a 3-pointer to give Rutgers its final lead in the midst of a 9-0 run. The Knights were up two when Mulcahy followed with a free throw and consecutive layups to lead by seven with two minutes left. Rutgers’ final 10 points came at the line.

