Mukhtar’s hat trick leads Nashville to 3-0 victory over Fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored twice on penalty kicks and polished off a hat trick in stoppage time to propel Nashville SC to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire. Mukhtar, the reigning MVP, gave Nashville (5-3-3) a 1-0 lead at halftime when he scored on a penalty kick in the third minute of stoppage time. Mukhtar stretched the Nashville lead to 2-0 on a penalty-kick score in the 70th minute and scored his third goal unassisted in the first-minute of stoppage time. There have been three hat tricks in Nashville’s history and they’ve all been done by Mukhtar, who doubled his goal total this season with his effort against Chicago (2-3-5). Nashville has won nine straight matches when it scores multiple goals and improved to 2-0-2 all-time against the Fire.

