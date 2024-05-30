Mukhtar, Willis help Nashville snap Cincinnati’s seven-match win streak with 2-0 victory

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Hany Mukhtar had two assists over a four-minute span in the first half, Joe Willis had a season-high six saves and Nashville SC snapped FC Cincinnati’s seven-match win streak with a 2-0 victory. Nashville (4-4-7) notched its first victory for interim manager Rumba Munthali, who led the club to draws in his first two outings after taking over for fired manager Gary Smith. Willis’ effort gives him four clean sheets this season with three of them coming in the last four matches. Cincinnati (10-3-3) was shut out for the first time since a scoreless draw with D.C. United on March 10.

