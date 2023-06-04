Mukhtar rallies Nashville to 2-1 victory over Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored late in the second half to rally Nashville SC to a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas. Mukhtar, the reigning league MVP, took a pass from Daniel Lovitz and scored the winner in the 77th minute. It was his 10th goal of the season, tying Los Angeles FC’s Dénis Bouanga for the league lead. Mukhtar also has seven assists, one behind the league leaders. Nashville (9-3-4) notched its fourth straight win, improving to 6-0-2 in its last eight matches. Nashville sits in second place in the Eastern Conference, eight points behind Cincinnati and one in front of the defending conference champion Philadelphia Union. Nashville grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute on an own-goal by Dallas defender Nolan Norris. Jáder Obrian scored the equalizer for Dallas (6-5-5) in the 25th minute.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.