Mukendi jump starts Bryant, Eckhaus takes Bulldogs home in win over Charleston Southern

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw four touchdown passes, Fabrice Mukendi ran for two scores and Bryant never trailed in a 47-24 win over Charleston Southern. Mukendi’s 3-yard score made it 7-0 and his 12-yarder with 11:03 left in the second quarter broke a 7-all tie. Bryant led the rest of the way. Zolten Osborne threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for Charleston Southern.

