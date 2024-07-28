Muhammad wins UFC welterweight crown, Aspinall retains interim heavyweight crown at UFC 304

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Tom Aspinall retained the UFC interim heavyweight championship with a punishing first-round knockout of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 on Saturday night. The win sets up the English fighter for a potential colossal matchup with division great Jon Jones. Aspinall rocked Blaydes with a big right hand that sent the challenger to the canvas before he finished him off with a series of rights to the head that ended the fight at just 1 minute of the first round. Belal Muhammad won the welterweight crown with a five-round unanimous decision victory against champion and Englishmen Leon Edwards.

