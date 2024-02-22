Muhammad leads No. 5 Texas past Texas Tech 77-72

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Amina Muhammad had 16 points and a career-best 15 rebounds to help No. 5 Texas beat Texas Tech 77-72 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight win. The 6-foot-4 Muhammad, who was making her first start since January, grabbed 10 offensive rebounds. Taylor Jones led Texas (25-3, 12-3 Big 12) with 19 points. Jasmine Shavers scored a game-high 27 points for Texas Tech (16-12, 5-10).

