Muhammad, Harmon score 14 points each, No. 13 Texas women defeat Liberty 75-57

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Amina Muhammad and Rori Harmon scored 14 points each and the No. 13 Texas women outlasted upset-minded Liberty 75-57. The Longhorns had trouble breaking free from the Flames and led by just 44-37 near the 5-minute mark of the third quarter. A 15-2 run led by Madison Booker with six points and Taylor Jones with five points put Texas in control 58-39 after three. The Flames outscored Texas 9-5 through the first six minutes of the fourth quarter but never got closer than 15 points. Jones had 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Texas and Booker scored 11.

