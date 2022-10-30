Muhammad Ali’s grandson stays unbeaten with win at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s grandson, stayed unbeaten in his boxing career with a victory at Madison Square Garden. Richard Torrez Jr. and Duke Ragan, who won silver medals for the U.S. last year in the Olympics, also were winners on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko’s match against Jamaine Ortiz. Ali Walsh beat Billy Wagner by unanimous decision in his first six-round bout. It was Ali Walsh’s second bout at Madison Square Garden, where Ali fought eight times, winning all of them except the “Fight of the Century,” the 1971 first fight of his trilogy with Joe Frazier.

