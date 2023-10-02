Mudryk and Broja score as Chelsea beats Fulham 2-0 in the Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s long wait for another Premier League win came to an end with a 2-0 victory at Fulham. Two goals in the space of a minute from Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja secured the points for Mauricio Pochettino’s struggling team at Craven Cottage. It was Chelsea’s first win in the league since Aug. 25 and only its second in the top flight all season to move it up to 11th in the standings. It’s a result that will give Pochettino something to build on and comes after victory against Brighton in the English League Cup last week.

