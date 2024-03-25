Mudryk aims to lift Ukraine past Iceland in Euro 2024 qualifying for first tournament since invasion

More than two years since Russia’s invasion turned their lives upside down, the Ukrainian national soccer team is one game away from reaching the European Championship. Mykhailo Mudryk may be out of Chelsea’s starting lineup but the talented — if inconsistent — forward could be crucial to Ukraine’s chances of beating Iceland in Tuesday’s qualifying playoff final. Tuesday’s game is technically a home fixture for Ukraine. It’s in the Polish city of Wroclaw because of the war.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.