Muddled tactics and confusing comments prompt concerns about Carsley after England’s shocking loss

His tactics were muddled and his comments afterward were just as confusing. The enormity of being the coach of England’s soccer team might just be hitting Lee Carsley after a night when his performance in the dugout and then in front of the media left many scratching their heads. Carsley is filling in as England’s interim coach and his tenure began impressively with wins over Ireland and Finland in the Nations League last month. Doubts are now swirling about Carsley’s suitability for the job after he picked an experimental line-up against Greece on Thursday and saw England lose 2-1. Post-match remarks afterward about whether he wanted the job permanently added to the uncertainty.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.