Muchova ends Sabalenka’s 15-match winning streak in China Open quarterfinals

BEIJING (AP) — Karolina Muchova has ended second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka’s 15-match winning streak with a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4 victory in the China Open quarterfinals. The 49th-ranked Muchova saved set points in the first set and came from 4-2 down in the third to win in 2 hours, 46 minutes. It was the third consecutive time that Muchova, a U.S. Open semifinalist last month, has won against the three-time major winner. At the Shanghai Masters, Stefanos Tsitsipas and American duo Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul all eased through their second round matches with straight-sets victories.

