Muchova ends Sabalenka’s 15-match winning streak in China Open quarterfinals

By The Associated Press
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles quarterfinals match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Achmad Ibrahim]

BEIJING (AP) — Karolina Muchova has ended second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka’s 15-match winning streak with a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4 victory in the China Open quarterfinals. The 49th-ranked Muchova saved set points in the first set and came from 4-2 down in the third to win in 2 hours, 46 minutes. It was the third consecutive time that Muchova, a U.S. Open semifinalist last month, has won against the three-time major winner. At the Shanghai Masters, Stefanos Tsitsipas and American duo Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul all eased through their second round matches with straight-sets victories.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.