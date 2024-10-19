Much-changed Milan holds on with 10 men to beat Udinese 1-0

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has managed to beat Udinese 1-0 after playing with 10 men for most of the Serie A match. Samuel Chukwueze gave Milan the lead in the 13th minute following yet another assist by Christian Pulisic. But the Rossoneri’s task became harder when midfielder Tijjani Reijnders was shown a straight red card in the 29th. Milan leapfrogged Udinese into third place. A second-half double from Andrea Pinamonti helped Genoa come back from two goals down to draw with Bologna 2-2. Como and Parma finished 1-1.

