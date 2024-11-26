MSL club St. Louis City SC hires former Aston Villa defender Olof Mellberg as coach

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis City SC has hired former Aston Villa defender Olof Mellberg as its coach. The 47-year-old Mellberg will replace Bradley Carnell, who was fired by the MLS club in July. John Hackworth had been serving as interim manager and also was in the running for the full-time job. Mellberg’s hiring is contingent upon receiving his visa. St. Louis City made the MLS Cup playoffs in its inaugural season last year, but was just 8-13-13 in league play this season. Mellberg, who made more than 100 appearances for the Swedish national team, had been managing Swedish club IF Brommapojkarna.

