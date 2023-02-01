M’s beat Diego Castillo in year’s 1st arbitration decision

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners defeated Diego Castillo in the first salary arbitration decision this year, and the relief pitcher will get a raise to $2.95 million rather than his request of $3,225,000. Richard Bloch, Melinda Gordon and Brian Keller made the decision one day after hearing arguments. A 29-year-old right-hander who made $2.15 million last season, Castillo was 7-3 with a 3.64 ERA and seven saves in 59 relief appearances, striking out 53 and walking 22 in 54 1/3 innings. Castillo pitched for Tampa Bay from 2018 until he was traded to Seattle in July 2021.

