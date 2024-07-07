MRI results on quad of Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez come back clean

SEATTLE (AP) — The MRI results on Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez came back clean on Sunday, one day after he left in the first inning of the Mariners game against Toronto because of right quad discomfort. Servais hopes that with rest on Sunday and a day off on Monday, Rodríguez will be ready to go when Seattle opens a two-game series in San Diego on Tuesday. Rodriguez was in the starting lineup on Saturday, but was pulled after experiencing discomfort in his quad that he first felt during pregame warmups.

