MRI on Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin’s toe injury showed no major damage, an AP source says

A person with knowledge of the tests tells The Associated Press that Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin had an MRI on a toe injury that showed no major damage. X-rays on the toe on McLaurin’s right foot taken Monday night were also negative. The combination of those results makes the Commanders optimistic about McLaurin playing in the season opener Sept. 10 against Arizona. McLaurin was injured late in the first half of Washington’s preseason victory against Baltimore. The 2019 third-round pick out of Ohio State is expected to be new starting quarterback Sam Howell’s top pass-catcher this season.

