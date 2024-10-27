Mpetshi Perricard rides sizzling serve to upset Shelton and win Swiss Indoors

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard has completed a perfect week on serve by upsetting American Ben Shelton to win the Swiss Indoors. The 50th-ranked French player prevailed 6-4, 7-6 (4) against the sixth-seeded Shelton to become the lowest-ranked champion since the tournament became a tour-level event in 1975. Mpetshi Perricard did not drop serve all week in Basel. He won all 60 of his service games and had to fend off just three break points. He also served up 22 aces against Shelton on his way to taking his second ATP Tour trophy. The 21-year-old Mpetshi Perricard will rise to a career-high ranking of No. 31 on Monday. Shelton will return to the top 20 from No. 23.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.