Mozee runs for 196 yards, Gabbert tosses 2 TD passes and Miami (Ohio) topples Kent State 34-7

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Keyon Mozee ran for a career-high 196 yards, Brett Gabbert threw two touchdowns passes, and Miami of Ohio rolled past Kent State 34-7. Gabbert completed only 40% of his passes in the first half, going 8 for 20, but averaged 23 yards per completion. Among his 187 yards were his touchdowns of 69 yards to Reggie Vigil and 34 yards to Javon Tracy. The RedHawks led 17-7 at halftime and added two touchdowns in the third quarter, the second one being Mozee’s 74-yard run that blew open the game at 31-7. The RedHawks climbed back into a tie for first place with Bowling Green and Ohio, all with 5-1 records in Mid-American Conference play.

