Mozee runs for 120 yards, Miami of Ohio defense dominates in 46-7 rout of Central Michigan

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Keyon Mozee ran for 120 yards and Miami of Ohio allowed only 168 total yards in a 46-7 rout of Central Michigan. Dom Dzioban kicked five field goals for the Redhawks, with a long of 51 yards. Kellan McLaughlin added his first career field goal, from 41 yards. Central Michigan led 7-3 in the second quarter before Mozee broke free for a 72-yard run that set up Reggie Virgil’s 9-yard TD catch from backup quarterback Henry Hesson for the go-ahead score. The Redhawks led 16-7 at halftime, then Dzioban kicked his fourth field goal — the 51-yarder — early in the third quarter. Brett Gabbert followed that up with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Javon Tracy and a 26-7 lead heading to the fourth.

