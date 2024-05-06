Moyes leaving West Ham at the end of the season. Lopetegui linked as the replacement

LONDON (AP) — David Moyes will leave his role as West Ham manager when his contract expires at the end of the season. The club announcement ends speculation about Moyes’ future at West Ham, which has already reportedly interviewed other managers. The BBC reports that former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui has agreed to come in as Moyes’ replacement. West Ham says only that the recruitment process for Moyes’ successor has begun and the club will make no further comment. Moyes is in his second stint at the club after returning in December 2019. He led the team to the Europa Conference League title last season for its first major trophy since 1980.

