Mowinckel wins wind-affected Cortina downhill ahead of US skier Wiles and Goggia

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Norwegian skier Ragnhild Mowinckel kept her focus to win a wind-affected World Cup downhill after a series of crashes and delays in Cortina. The race was held on the course that will be used for the Milan-Cortina Olympics in two years. Mowinckel finished 0.35 seconds ahead of American racer Jacqueline Wiles and 0.44 ahead of home favorite Sofia Goggia. It was Mowinckel’s fourth career World Cup victory and her first since winning a super-G in Cortina a year ago. Mowinckel also won silver medals in downhill and giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Wiles earned her third career podium result and first since finishing third in the Cortina downhill six years ago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.