Moving on from Russell Wilson debacle leaves Denver Broncos in rebuild mode with QB among many needs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Yes, the Denver Broncos are in the market for a quarterback heading into the NFL draft. But they have such a lack of depth on their roster that the Broncos could go in any direction. They have dire needs at tight end, tackle, edge rusher, cornerback and quarterback. This lack of depth was due in large part to the premium picks they gave up to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton. That pairing lasted just one year and the Broncos moved on from Wilson this offseason. That decision carries a hefty price tag for the Broncos.

