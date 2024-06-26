Move over Acela Corridor: It’s Cleveland that suddenly has the best record in baseball

BALTIMORE (AP) — Look beyond the East Coast for the team with the top record in baseball. That’s now the Cleveland Guardians. José Ramírez’s three-run homer in the fourth inning lifted Cleveland to a 10-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The Guardians have now won seven straight to wrest the top spot in the major leagues from the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies — who had been trading it back and forth since early May. Philadelphia lost at Detroit and is now percentage points behind Cleveland.

