Moutzouridis, Handron drive in three each and California routs Washington at Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — PJ Moutzouridis drove in three runs, Max Handron drove in another three and California blanked Washington 12-0 in seven innings at the Pac-12 Tournament. California dominated from the mound, as well, with Andres Galan throwing 6 1/3 innings with two hits, seven strikeouts and two walks. Christian Becerra got the final two outs on strikeouts. He hit one batter. Arizona scored three runs in the third, four in the fifth and five in the sixth. Washington starter Calvin Kirchoff allowed six runs on eight hits in four innings. Reilly McAdams allowed the other six runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.