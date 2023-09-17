Moussa throws 3 TD passes for Florida A&M in 31-10 victory over Division II-member West Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter and Florida A&M defeated Division II-member West Florida 31-10. Terrell Jennings broke loose on a 73-yard touchdown run for the Rattlers (2-1) with 12:52 to play. Peewee Jarrett threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Caden Leggett early in the fourth quarter for West Florida.

