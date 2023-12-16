Moussa throws 3 4th-quarter touchdown passes as Florida A&M beats Howard 30-26 in Celebration Bowl

ATLANTA (AP) — Jeremy Moussa overcame a frustrating first half to throw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including two to Kelvin Dean Jr., powering Florida A&M’s comeback past Howard 30-26 in the Celebration Bowl. Florida A&M closed the season with 11 consecutive wins. Moussa connected with Dean on scoring passes of 21 and 53 yards as the Rattlers recovered after trailing 14-0 in the first quarter and 16-10 to open the fourth. Carson Hinton’s 26-yard pick-6 gave Howard a 26-24 lead. The Rattlers answered with a 38-yard, flea-flicker touchdown pass from Moussa to Jah-Marae Sheread to reclaim the advantage.

