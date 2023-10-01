Moussa throws 2 TD passes to help Florida A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 31-7

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw two second-half touchdown passes, Terrell Jennings scored on a 5-yard run and Florida A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 31-7. Jennings’ touchdown run gave the Rattlers a 17-7 lead late in the third quarter and Moussa threw TD passes of 7 yards to Koby Gross and 35 yards to Marcus Riley in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

