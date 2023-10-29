Moussa guides Florida A&M over Prairie View A&M 45-7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw three touchdown passes and Florida A&M breezed to a 45-7 victory over Prairie View A&M. Terrell Jennings scored on a 3-yard run for Florida A&M (7-1, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) before Moussa connected with Nicholas Dixon for a 36-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Moussa’s third scoring strike covered 52 yards to Jah’Marae Sheread and it came three plays into the second half. Kelvin Dean scored on a 6-yard run midway through the fourth and Tevin Griffey returned an interception 10 yards for the final score with 95 seconds remaining. Trazon Connley completed 9 of 23 passes for 93 yards with a pair of interceptions for the Panthers (3-5, 3-2).

