Moussa, Florida A&M roll to 11th-straight SWAC win beating Southern 26-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns and Florida A&M scored the final 10 points in the fourth quarter to beat Southern 26-19. Michael Smith’s 44-yard field goal with 7:21 remaining pulled Florida A&M into a 19-all tie. Florida A&M’s defense responded with a three-and-out holding Southern to a yard. The Rattlers took the ensuing drive and galloped 69 yards in six plays, registering the final points when Moussa threw a 12-yard score to Jamari Gassett with 2:44 left. Harold Blood threw for 190 yards and Russell ran for two scores for Southern.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.