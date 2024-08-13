Mourinho’s Fenerbahce fails to reach revamped Champions League after elimination by Lille

ISTANBUL (AP) — Jose Mourinho’s hopes of leading Fenerbahce into the revamped Champions League have been ended when the Turkish team was knocked out in the third qualifying round by Lille. Lille advanced as the 3-2 winner after two legs as Jonathan David converted a penalty in the 118th minute to secure a 1-1 draw after extra time. Fenerbahce scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time through Bafode Diakite’s own-goal to go 1-0 ahead in dramatic fashion in the second leg in Istanbul and take the match to extra time. Lille won the first leg 2-1. Mourinho was hired in June on an $11 million annual salary.

