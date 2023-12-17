Mourinho wants to stay at Roma and favors a new approach to deal with financial limitations

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Jose Mourinho has stated publicly for the first time that he wants to extend his contract at Roma. That casts aside speculation that the veteran coach could be headed to a lucrative deal in cash-rich Saudi Arabia. But the 60-year-old coach’s pledge came with a caveat. Mourinho says “I want to continue at Roma. And if I stay at Roma we’ve got to really think hard about the financial fair play limitations we have.” He adds that “maybe it’s better to work with younger players and give them some chances.” Mourinho’s three-year deal at Roma expires after this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.