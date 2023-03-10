Mourinho to miss derby against Lazio after appeal rejected

ROME (AP) — Roma coach José Mourinho has had his appeal against a two-match suspension rejected and will be forced to watch the Serie A derby against Lazio from the stands. Mourinho was banned after being sent off in Roma’s surprise loss to Cremonese at the end of last month. An appeal court suspended its decision until after hearing from the fourth official. The court has rejected the appeal and Mourinho will miss Sunday’s home match against Sassuolo and next week’s crucial match against city rival Lazio.

