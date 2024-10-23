Mourinho still believes he could win a title with Man United because of Man City charges

Jose Mourinho has not given up hope of winning a Premier League title for Manchester United, the outspoken coach said. Mourinho, now in charge of Turkish team Fenerbahce, faces a reunion with former club United in the Europa League on Thursday. Ahead of that match he says United could yet be crowned English champion for 2018 if Manchester City is found guilty of breaching the league’s financial rules and stripped of titles. Mourinho led United to second place in the 2017-18 season.

