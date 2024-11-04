Mourinho says Turkish league ‘smells bad’ and blasts VAR decisions in Fenerbahce win

ISTANBUL (AP) — Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho angrily ripped into both the VAR official and Turkish soccer in general after his team’s win. He said he was fighting against “the system” and that he wouldn’t have taken the job if club officials had told him “the whole truth” about how the league works. Mourinho said the Turkish league “smells bad” and questioned why any international fans would watch it in a diatribe that suggested officials are biased against his team. The rant came even though his team beat Trabzonspor 3-2 after scoring a winner in the 12th minute of injury time on Sunday.

