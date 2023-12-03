Mourinho makes the right moves in Roma’s comeback win amid disciplinary case over accusations

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Roma's coach Jose Mourinho looks on ahead of the Italian Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo Calcio and Roma, at the Mapei Stadium, in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (Massimo Paolone /LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone]

ROME (AP) — Substitute Rasmus Kristensen earned a penalty that Paulo Dybala converted and then the Denmark right back scored to earn Roma a 2-1 comeback win at 10-man Sassuolo. Roma moved up to fifth and is level on points with fourth-place Napoli before the defending champion hosts Inter Milan later. Fiorentina moved up to sixth with a 3-0 win over last-place Salernitana. Bologna is up to seventh following a 1-1 draw at Lecce. Rocks were thrown at a bus carrying Bologna supporters to the match. Udinese and Hellas Verona drew 3-3.

