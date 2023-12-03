Mourinho makes the right moves in Roma’s comeback win amid disciplinary case over accusations

ROME (AP) — Substitute Rasmus Kristensen earned a penalty that Paulo Dybala converted and then the Denmark right back scored to earn Roma a 2-1 comeback win at 10-man Sassuolo. Roma moved up to fifth and is level on points with fourth-place Napoli before the defending champion hosts Inter Milan later. Fiorentina moved up to sixth with a 3-0 win over last-place Salernitana. Bologna is up to seventh following a 1-1 draw at Lecce. Rocks were thrown at a bus carrying Bologna supporters to the match. Udinese and Hellas Verona drew 3-3.

