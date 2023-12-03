Mourinho makes right moves in Roma comeback win. He faces disciplinary case for ref accusations

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Roma's coach Jose Mourinho looks on ahead of the Italian Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo Calcio and Roma, at the Mapei Stadium, in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (Massimo Paolone /LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone]

ROME (AP) — Substitute Rasmus Kristensen earned a penalty that Paulo Dybala converted and then the Denmark right back scored to give Roma a 2-1 comeback win at 10-man Sassuolo in Serie A. Roma moved up to fourth and is level on points but ahead of fifth-place Napoli after the defending champion lost 3-0 to Italian leader Inter Milan. Fiorentina is sixth after a 3-0 win over last-place Salernitana. Bologna is up to seventh following a 1-1 draw at Lecce. Rocks were thrown at a bus carrying Bologna supporters to the match. Udinese and Hellas Verona drew 3-3.

