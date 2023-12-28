Mourinho, Lukaku and Dybala set for different receptions when Roma visits Juventus in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Three people will get a special welcome when Roma visits Juventus in Serie A on Saturday. Roma coach José Mourinho and forward Romelu Lukaku will likely face a hostile reception in Turin while there will be a much warmer welcome for former Juventus striker Paulo Dybala. Second-placed Juventus is battling hard for the Serie A title and is four points below Inter Milan. Roma has recovered from a difficult start to the season and last week’s 2-0 win over defending champion Napoli left it three points below fourth-placed Bologna.

