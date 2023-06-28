Mourinho hit with 10-day Serie A suspension for comments about Italian referee

ROME (AP) — Roma coach José Mourinho has been handed a 10-day suspension for the start of the Serie A season for comments he made about a referee. The ban by the Italian soccer federation means Mourinho will miss Roma’s opening match next season and will likely also miss the team’s second game. Mourinho was punished for claiming Daniele Chiffi was “the worst referee I have ever seen in my career” after Roma’s 1-1 draw at Monza on May 3. The Portuguese coach was also fined 50,000 euros. The 60-year-old Mourinho was banned for four matches by UEFA last week for abusing English referee Anthony Taylor at the Europa League final on May 31.

