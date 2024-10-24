Mourinho gets red card as Fenerbahce holds Man United to 1-1 draw in Europa League

Jose Mourinho received a red card but his Fenerbahce team still held his former club Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the Europa League. It was United’s third straight draw in the second-tier competition. Erik ten Hag’s squad led early from Christian Eriksen’s 15th-minute goal only to see Youssef En-Nesyri equalize in the 49th, heading home unmarked from close range on a cross from Allan Saint-Maximin. Mourinho received a red card after his team was not awarded a spot kick in the second half.

