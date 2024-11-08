Mourinho gets one-match ban and fined after Turkish tirade

ISTANBUL (AP) — Jose Mourinho’s tirade in Turkey came at a cost. The Fenerbahce manager has been banned for a game and fined following his diatribe about Turkish soccer, when he suggested officials are biased against his team. The Turkish Football Federation described Mourinho’s comments as unsportsmanlike and fined him $26,200 for questioning the impartiality of referees. It banned the former Chelsea manager for one match and fined him another $1,700 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward opposing fans. The ban also prevents Mourinho from entering his team’s locker room. He’s set to serve the ban Sunday when Fenerbahce hosts Sivasspor.

